Chainsaw Man Is About to Give Denji Some New Friends

Chainsaw Man's anime remains missing in action following a successful first season, with Studio MAPPA having yet to confirm if we'll see Denji and his fellow devils return to the small screen. Luckily, the manga by creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is still going strong and is continuing to throw some massive curveballs into the life of the Chainsaw Devil. As the "Chainsaw Man Church" becomes more of an influence in the supernatural world, it would seem that Denji is going to have to come to grips with some new "friends" entering his life.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man, Chapter 139, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Denji has been dealing with quite a lot in the next phase of the Chainsaw Man manga, even though he is no longer the solo star of the series. With the War Devil, Asa Mitaka, taking the reins of the series, the Chainsaw Devil has still found ways to grab some of the spotlight, especially in dealing with a new edict by the government that stops him from transforming into his powerful alter-ego.

“The weapons WALK with the Chainsaw Man Church”



I think we just hit peak writing again. Imagine THIS shot happens again but now with Denji in Makima’s place #CSM139 pic.twitter.com/dgIhWU6WE9 — Lightning (@lightning446) August 15, 2023

In the latest chapter, Denji is confronted by a young man named Miri Sugo, who has joined his class and is secretely "Sword Man", the Sword Devil who made a brief appearance in the final fight against Makima. Asking Denji to join the Chainsaw Man Church, Sugo reveals that the "Weapons" have joined the faith and explains just who the devil/human hybrids are.

"We're a community of people like you. People who can turn into devils. Most of the Church's top brass are weapons. They're promising you a pretty high position if you join."

Hilariously, Miri aims to convince Denji to join by informing him of the money that he would make by joining the Church, stating that he "eats steak every day" and goes to the arcade. While the Chainsaw Devil turns down the deal at first, Sugo sweetens the pot by stating that Denji could "sleep with all the women he wanted", cementing the deal and having Denji agree to join the church.

