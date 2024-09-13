Chainsaw Man Cosplay Fuses Denji With Lollipop Chainsaw

Chainsaw Man's anime might still be missing in action but that doesn't mean Denji's story has ended. The manga by creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is still riding high by presenting the Chainsaw Devil with some of the toughest times of his entire career. Unsurprisingly, chainsaws aren't simply relegated to the anime world. Lollipop Chainsaw sees a cheer leader running into a supernatural menace that puts her boyfriend into quite the precarious situation and it falls to protagonist Juliet to carve her way to the finish line. Now, one ingenious cosplayer has fused the two franchises into one creation for anime and video game fans alike.

For those anime fans who don't know about Lollipop Chainsaw, the video game certainly has the makings for a wild anime adventure should it ever be brought into the medium. First arriving in 2012, the action game sees Juliet "saving" her boyfriend by carrying his decapitated head on her belt as she attempts to take down zombies and restore Nick to normal. Most recently, Lollipop Chainsaw received a remaster that attempts to introduce the game to a new generation as the gameplay and energetic design can still resonate. While Juliet and Nick's story hasn't been confirmed for an anime adaptation, it would fit right into the medium.

Lollipop Chainsaw Man

While there have been a fair share of Shonen Jump crossovers that have been featured in anime's past, including video games like Jump Force and anime specials focusing on the Z-Fighters meeting the Straw Hat Pirates, Denji and his fellow devils have remained fairly isolated. We have yet to see how the power of the devils stacks up against their fellow anime characters. Should the characters of Lollipop Chainsaw ever come face-to-face with the Chainsaw Man cast, it would either be a match made in heaven or hell.

Chainsaw Man's Anime Future

Studio MAPPA hasn't confirmed that Denji and company will receive a second anime season but they are making a comeback all the same. Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc will bring to the silver screen the introduction of Reze and the problems that she brings into Denji's life. Considering this arc is one of the biggest of the series and has some of the wildest moments of the franchise, it seems appropriate that this storyline will be relegated to the big screen. As of the writing of this article, the anime movie has yet to announce when it will arrive in Japan or North America.

Chainsaw Man's Manga Present

Things have never looked more dire for Denji in the pages of his manga than in current chapters, and considering the Chainsaw Devil's history, this is quite the statement. Thanks to the advances of both the Chainsaw Man Church and the Japanese Government, Denji has experienced one of the most traumatic events of his life. Now that Pochita has taken the reins of Denji's body, the world at large is in danger as the titular character has lost complete control. Even with Asa Mitaka, Katana Man, and Famine teaming up to try to stop his reign of destruction, it's going to be no easy feat to stop Pochita.

For these current manga events, it might be years before we see them animated by Studio MAPPA. There are over a hundred chapters that will need to be adapted before recent events hit the small screen but as Chainsaw Man fans know, it will be worth the wait.

