Chainsaw Man's Creator Runs Into Twitter Drama

Twitter has been in the news a lot these past few weeks, for obvious reasons, as Elon Musk's ownership has made headlines across the board. Surprisingly, the social media platform has a new headline that has nothing to do with Musk's recent decisions but rather, focuses on the hot manga artist known as Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man. With the first season of the bloody Shonen franchise's anime adaptation becoming a runaway success thanks to Studio MAPPA, the series remains a heavy hitter in the anime world at present.

For years, Fujimoto has apparently been pretending to be his "younger sister" on social media, Koharu Nagayama, but it seems that this charade has cost the mangaka his Twitter Account as his platform was "disabled" due to "age restrictions", since his "young sister" was apparently a third-year elementary school student. The editor for Chainsaw Man revealed an update for fans when it came to the Twitter drama:

"I have been informed that the account of Tatsuki Fujimoto's younger sister, Koharu-chan, has been deactivated due to problems with her registered age. Her brother, the author, has already contacted Twitter to resolve the situation. Ladies and gentlemen, we'd appreciate it if you can wait for her sister's return to Twitter. Thank you very much."

Chainsaw Twitter Man

If you have yet to dive into the series that many consider to be the anime to beat for 2022, Crunchyroll offered an official description for Chainsaw Man:

"Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man' — a man with a devil's heart."

In the latest episode of Chainsaw Man, Denji was introduced to more devil hunters that he would be working with to take on supernatural forces, though it seems as though the Chainsaw Devil and his allies will be facing their most dangerous threat to date as they enter a mysterious building.

Via Shiheilin