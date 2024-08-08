Chainsaw Man Is Ready to Pit Yoshida Against His Worst Foe Yet

While shonen fans await the return of Chainsaw Man’s anime, the manga from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is still going strong. Unfortunately for Denji, “going strong” means he has had some horrible curveballs thrown his way. Without diving into spoiler territory, the Chainsaw Devil has recently experienced one of the biggest losses of his career and now, Denji is looking to take out his pain on any enemy that falls in his path. While the Shonen protagonist might be front and center, he isn’t the only player on the board. Yoshida remains a key factor and has a major devil to deal with on his own.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man, Chapter 173, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory. Yoshida has always been an interesting character in the bloody shonen series, but recent chapters have given him a far more interesting role that clashes with Denji. Now working for the government, the man connected to the Octopus Devil is acting as both friend and foe to the Chainsaw Devil. Luckily for society, Yoshida is still using his powers for “good” as he takes on what appears to be a “primordial fear” that has reared its ugly head in the most recent installment.

Yoshida Vs. The Primordial Fear

With both the Chainsaw Man Church and the Japanese Government causing problems for Denji, the apparent death of Nayuta has thrown the Chainsaw Devil into a tailspin. Unleashing his ultimate form, Denji cuts his way through his opponents. On top of this, the “Ear Devil” is wreaking havoc and a new primordial fear is pulling strings in the background. While the new Primordial Fear isn’t named as it assaults Denji, it’s quite possible that this is the first time we are seeing the “Death Devil”.

Unfortunately, anime fans will be waiting for quite some time to see these battles animated. While Studio MAPPA has confirmed that it is working on the first film of the franchise, there are most likely going to be quite a few seasons and/or movies to adapt the source material before we hit Denji and Yoshida’s current adventures.

Want to see who this mysterious new devil turns out to be?