Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Teases a Terrifying Primal Fear

Chainsaw Man is back with a new chapter, and of course, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is holding nothing back. These days, the series is on the edge as Denji is dealing with some serious trauma. After months separated from his devil, Denji is back as Chainsaw Man thanks to the grief he’s feeling over Nayuta. Pochita’s true power has taken over, and in response, a new cliffhanger may have tapped the power of another Primal Fear.

Yes, that is right. It seems we have another Primal Fear on the horizon. The figure was contacted by the Public Safety Devil Hunter group, and they are downright nasty.

I mean, let’s be honest. The devil above looks like a boss from Elden Ring. Sat in a chair of body parts, the hellish devil is bisected down the center, leaving their wrinkled face in two. As for their body, the devil is made up of lots of bones and ligaments. As for the chair they sit in, the macabre throne is being propped up by two naked humans whose arms have been chopped to size. So if this mystery devil isn’t a Primal Fear, then what is?

Of course, this dramatic debut would mark the third Primal Fear in Chainsaw Man. We have already met two such beings thanks to Falling and Darkness. Death has also been mentioned, but no one knows about their looks. This devil could be Death as their decayed visage is certainly terrifying. You can bet Chainsaw Man will unpack new info about this devil soon as the Public Safety Devil Hunters are tied to the monster. And if they are trying to protect death, well – things are going to get complicated really fast.

Want to keep up with Chainsaw Man? You can find the manga on the Shonen Jump app as new chapters are going live weekly. So for more info on the title, you can read the synopsis of Chainsaw Man below:

“Denji’s a poor young man who’ll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He’s a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he’s betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji’s become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!”

