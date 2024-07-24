Chainsaw Man Displays Their Ultimate Power With a Dangerous Meal

If there is one thing we’ve learned from Chainsaw Man, it is that Pochita is terrifying. When we first met the devil, Pochita was nothing but adorable, but we’ve since seen in true, dark form. Chainsaw Man is now revisiting the power of Pochita’s true form with help after Denji bit into some truly intense trauma. And thanks to chapter 172, we have been given a first look at Pochita’s ultimate power.

The whole thing went live in the final pages of Chainsaw Man this week, and it is hard to digest. In the wake of Nayuta’s death, Denji has gone off the deep end, and Pochita’s true form has taken hold of his body. When presented with a new squad of hybrids, Chainsaw Man culls them all in one strike, and he decides to feat on the gang. After all, he takes the head of the Ear Devil, and Chainsaw Man uses his ultimate power to erase the devil entirely.

Yes, that is right. We have finally been given the chance to see how Chainsaw Man erases devils. Just like we were promised, Chainsaw Man is able to full erase devils from reality, and the loss of the Ear Devil takes away humanity’s ears. In the final spread of chapter 172, we can see that Asa and the rest of mankind have lost their ears, and that is because Chainsaw Man devoured the Ear Devil.

What a gnarly power, huh? You can see why Yoru is desperate to take out Pochita’s true form.

Clearly, Denji is off the rails in this new form, but it is hard to blame him. The man was presented with Nayuta’s head on a sushi platter, after all. The character has gone through some horrific things in life, but the loss of someone he saw as family stings like none other. There is no telling what will bring Denji back to his senses in the face of Nayuta’s death.

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, don’t sweat it. You can keep up with the manga on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Denji’s a poor young man who’ll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He’s a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he’s betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji’s become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!”

