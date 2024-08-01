Chainsaw Man Nods to The Matrix With a Devil Cameo

Things are heating up for Denji the Chainsaw Devil within the pages of Chainsaw Man’s manga. Thanks to recent events taking place in the Tatsuki Fujimoto hit, the anime protagonist has never been as unhinged as he currently is. Luckily, the full power of Pochita has some targets to be pointed at with the release of chapter 172. In a hilarious easter egg, one of Denji’s new opponents is able to perform a move straight out of the Matrix, paying homage to the story that introduced cinephiles to the likes of Neo, Trinity, Morpheus, and the post-apocalyptic world.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man’s manga, Chapter 172, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. In Chapter 171, readers had the opportunity to meet the Devil Special Division 5, the new government squad that was made up of new devils. Built up as a new threat to Denji, the Chainsaw Devil managed to take out this new collective, albeit for one immediately. A woman who had a face that appeared to be half-crocodile was able to perform a move similar to that of Trinity, saving her life for a few scant seconds.

Chainsaw Matrix

The “Crocodile Devil” has her head removed in the blink of an eye, causing the Japanese government to immediately unleash Special Division 6. This new division houses the likes of the Pill Bug Devil, The Centipede Devil and the Ear Devil, which is quite the collection of strange characters. Unfortunately for the government agents, they stand little to no chance of taking down Denji in his berserker form.

In the Latest Chapter Fujimoto Referenced The Matrix (1999) when Trinity did her Iconic Move pic.twitter.com/1iP6xInr2z — Delta (@Chainsawpedia) July 26, 2024

When it comes to the anime adaptation, we might be waiting for quite some time to see this move play out in Chainsaw Man’s anime. As of the writing of this article, we have yet to receive a release date when it comes to the return of Denji on the screen via Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc. While this might not be a season two, the first movie of the franchise will give anime fans some of the wildest, most brutal moments in anime history.

