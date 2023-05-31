Chainsaw Man Reveals Famine's True Goal

Chainsaw Man has a lot going on these days, and Denji has found himself in the middle of another large ordeal. Asa and our hero have spent the last few weeks dealing with a primal fear, and the Falling Devil showed the world why they should be feared. This week, we finally learned who exactly commanded the devil to take on our leads, and the revelation ended with a confession about Famine's true goal.

After all, the Horseman has been quietly pulling strings from behind the scenes since Chainsaw Man part two began. This week, chapter 131 went live and admitted to Famine's ploy against Asa. It was Fami who sent the Falling Devil after Asa as she wanted to control her sister, the War Devil. Eventually, Fami was asked about the plot, and the devil left fans surprised with her goal.

After all, it turns out Fami did not go after the War Devil to kill her sister. Instead, the Horseman went after War in hopes of sending them into battle against a prophecy.

Famine tells Nayuta their line of thinking after being confronted about their plan for War. The older devil admits Nostradamus' prophecy about the world being overrun is far more true than anyone thinks. If it comes to pass, the world will fall to the devils, but Famine isn't interested in that happening.

"If that happens, the age of humans will end, using in an age of devils. I don't want it. If an Age of Devils comes, things like pizza and Chinese food will cease to be... It's the worst-case scenario imaginable," Famine tells Nayuta.

Apparently, none of the Four Horsemen are able to handle the prophecy save for War, so Famine went after Asa in hopes of controlling their sister. After all, War wants the prophecy to pass, and Nayuta is neutral for now as the Control Devil. There is no telling where the Death Devil stands on this, but right now, we know Famine will go to extreme lengths to keep the prophecy from becoming reality. After all, the human world has some damn good food, and Famine will not stand to see it disappear.

For those not caught up with Chainsaw Man, you can read the manga in full through Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. You can get more details on the series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about Chainsaw Man's latest update on Famine? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.