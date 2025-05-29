Chainsaw Man Introduces New Terrifying, All-Powerful Devil

Chainsaw Man has always been a series that prides itself on the sheer level of chaos that is injected into its manga. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has spent years following the titular devil, aka Denji, as he struggles with mudane and supernatural problems in his life. In recent manga chapters, the mangaka has held nothing back as both the Chainsaw Devil and War Devil are fighting against Primordial Fears that are threatening mankind. Unfortunately, a brand new player has entered the battlefield who might just put creatures like the Gun Devil and the Falling Devil to shame in the power department.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest manga chapter of Chainsaw Man, Chapter 204, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Death has been firing with both cannons when it comes to making sure her plans go off without a hitch. Employing the use of devils like Famine, the Chainsaw Man doppelganger, and the Falling Devil, the Primordial Fear who might be the current arc’s biggest threat simply wants to die herself. Hoping for the War and Chainsaw Devils to become strong enough to put her out of her misery, another major player has entered the battlefield in the “Fire Devil.” While we have yet to see what the Fire Devil can do, there’s reason to believe it will be one of the strongest devils to date.

The Fire Devil Rises

The Fire Devil emerges once Denji cuts the “Fake Chainsaw Man” in half, freeing several of the villain’s victims while seemingly hinting at a tie between the Primordial Fear and the Chainsaw Devil’s darker half. In fact, the Fire Devil’s arrival hints at the idea that the Chainsaw Devil doppelanger is about to have his identity revealed. The final panel sees the Primordial Fear asking Denji if he recognizes the now-revealed human identity of the doppelganger, whose head is laying on the ground in front of them.

The reasoning behind why the Fire Devil might be so strong is thanks to the power that fuels all devils in the Tatsuki Fujimoto series. All devils gain their strength from how much mankind fears the concepts and/or objects they are tied to, with previous devils like the Gun Devil and Control Devil remaining major figures. Long before the creation of guns, man feared fire ever since it was discovered so long ago and thus, the Fire Devil might stand far above some of the other devils walking the Earth. The next manga chapter is slated to release in a little under two weeks, meaning readers will have to wait a little longer than usual to witness the big reveal.

Chainsaw Man Anime Fans Will Wait

Those hoping to see the Fire Devil hit the screen will be waiting for a long time. The next chapter from Studio MAPPA will arrive later this year in the film Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc, covering one of the wildest storylines from the manga. As of the writing of this article, MAPPA has yet to confirm a second season for the television series, leaving many to wonder if Denji’s future will entirely take place on the silver screen.