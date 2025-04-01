Chainsaw Man Reveals The Biggest Twist Of The Manga So Far

Chainsaw Man’s first film is slated to hit theaters later this year in both Japan and North America but the manga is still releasing some head-turning entries. With the latest chapter by creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, one of the biggest reveals of the series has made landfall and readers can’t believe what they’re seeing. The bloody shonen series has not only focused on gruesome battles but it has also focused on twists and turns that have changed the game. With one in particular not being shown in the anime yet, the manga has thrown a wild curveball at readers once again.

Warning. If you want to avoid spoilers for the Chainsaw Man anime, and for the latest manga chapter, Chapter 198, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Easily, one of the biggest twists of the shonen series was the fact that the Control Devil was none other than Makima. Following the fight against Makima, Denji took care of the Control Devil’s reincarnation and has been working in the manga’s second half to prepare for the coming of the Death Devil. With both Denji and Asa, the War Devil, preparing to take on the Primordial Fear, it appears as though the Death Devil has been here all along and is a character close to home for the anime protagonists.

Chainsaw Man: Famine is Death

The supporting character known as Fami, aka Famine, was never Famine at all. In recent chapters, a young girl who was believed to be Death reveals herself to be the actual Famine and the girl we thought was Fami is Death. Keeping this in mind, new questions arrive as Death summons the Falling Devil to both disrupt Famine and the Chainsaw Man Doppelganger, revealing a twisted secret about her true motivation.

Famine pleads with her “sister” to take her own life in service of mankind, but apparently, this thought has already crossed Death’s mind. Revealing a grotesque scene where Death has seemingly opened herself up, the Primordial Fear reveals that she has already gotten rid of all her internal organs and does indeed wish to shed this mortal coil. It appears that Death has been looking to boost both Denji and Asa in the power department to make them strong enough to do what many deemed impossible, aka kill death itself.

FAMI IS THE REAL DEATH DEVIL WHAT THE FUCK OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/m2SGuPMAo0 — amber ♡ (@tanijrou) April 1, 2025

Chainsaw Man: Bombs Away

We might be waiting for quite some time to see these current events animated but Chainsaw Man will be returning with its anime this year all the same. The Reze Arc will arrive this fall and will see Studio MAPPA taking on some of the wildest battles of the shonen series to date, should it follow the source material as it has in the past.

Want to see what other shocking moments transpire in the lives of Denji and Asa?