Chainsaw Man Theory Sparks Debate Over the Death Devil's Identity

Chainsaw Man is back on its grind, and creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is keeping fans guessing with each new update. With the anime's first season finished, all eyes are on the manga, and part two has given us plenty to chew on since it debuted. From Yoru to Yoshida, the debut of the War Devil has been wild, and now a new theory has cropped up concerning the fourth horseman.

The theory came to light when Chainsaw Man put out its most recent chapter. After all, it is there fans catch up with Yoshida, and the Devil Hunter does something rather surprising. He brings up the Death Devil which is rare enough in Chainsaw Man, but fans noticed Yoshida may have referenced the devil in a different way.

So Yoshida gestures says “She-noo” in Japanese sign language interesting pic.twitter.com/4ZwViqLtoN — ۟ (@CSPerfectShot) January 11, 2023

As you can see above, the Twitter user CSPerfectShot broke down the panels in Chainsaw Man chapter 103 featuring Yoshida. If you connect his hand movements from the panels, you can see the man makes up a word using Japanese sign language. The phrase appears to be "die" or "death", so if that is not suspicious then what is?

Currently, Chainsaw Man has been mum about the Death Devil, but we know the creature is the last of the four horsemen. We met our first horseman in the first part of Chainsaw Man as Makima ended up being the Control Devil. Now, her reincarnation has taken over the mantle, and her sisters have made themselves known. Yoru outed herself as the War Devil, and we just met the Famine Devil in part two. So now, it seems right for the Death Devil to appear.

And now? Well, this latest theory suggests Yoshida is the creature itself. We know the man is a killer given the manga's previous assassination arc, and Yoshida is the only one who has brought up the Death Devil to date. This latest Chainsaw Man update also seems to tease some tie between Yoshida and the Famine Devil. So if fans are on the right track, Yoshida is someone readers need to track carefully.

