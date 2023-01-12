Chainsaw Man Questions Yoshida's True Goal With Denji

Chainsaw Man's first season of its anime adaptation is a hit, with the MAPPA-produced series rising the ranks to become one of the biggest new anime of 2022. Luckily, if you are dying for more chainsaw action, the manga by creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is continuing to run in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Following the dramatic conclusion of the first part of the bloody Shonen series, the second part is running as we speak and has released a new chapter that has us believing that the supporting character Yoshida has something up his sleeve.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 117, be forewarned that we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

In the latest chapter, Denji and Asa Mitaka, aka the War Devil, ended their disastrous date in a bloody fashion, with Mitaka transforming an aquarium into a spear that would be used to destroy the Eternity Devil. With Famine, the third horseman of the apocalypse, pulling the strings when it came to the Eternity Devil's return, it would seem that Yoshida, the former bodyguard of Makima, is aware of the horseman's current activities and might have machinations of his own.

Chainsaw Yoshida

One Chainsaw Man fan was able to connect the dots when it came to Yoshida's potential machinations, with the former bodyguard to Makima seemingly working in the background and perhaps being a villain who Denji and Mitaka will have to deal with in the future of the bloody Shonen series:

First the Death Devil, now the Famine Devil. Yoshida keeps raising suspicion as a man who was aware of Makima’s powers, and now connected to Yoru, Fami, and potentially ‘Death’



Could his secret organization be trying to defeat the Four Horsemen? #chainsawman117 pic.twitter.com/KTuCOaTk2l — Lightning (@Lightning446) January 10, 2023

While a second season of Chainsaw Man might be inevitable, especially considering MAPPA's commitment to the series and the easter eggs dropped during the first season's finale, it might be some time before we see Denji and his friends return to the small screen. This year alone, MAPPA is working on the second season of Vinland Saga, the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, new anime Hell's Paradise, the final season of Attack on Titan, and an original film dubbed Alice And Therese's Illusion Factory.

Do you think Yoshida might turn out to be a villain in Chainsaw Man's new storyline? Do you think Denji and Asa might end up as a couple? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Chainsaw Devil.