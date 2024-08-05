Chainsaw Man x Universal Studios Takeover Shares Halloween Plans

Chainsaw Man is living a good life these days, and soon, it will expand its horizons with help from Universal Studios. The theme park is teaming up with Tatsuki Fujimoto for a special event this fall, after all. Chainsaw Man is taking over part of the brand for Halloween, and Universal Studios Japan just shared a first look at the crossover.

As you can see below, Chainsaw Man will get its own roller coaster re-theme for Halloween. The anime is going to put a reskin on the Hollywood Dream ride at Universal Studios Japan this October. The ride will bring Denji to life as Chainsaw Man takes on the Katana Devil. Plus, riders will be blasted with music by Kenshi Yonezu’s “Kick Back” as it opened season one of the Chainsaw Man anime.

“The ultimate experience of encountering a battle with Denji, Aki, Power, Kobeni, and others who will appear as part of the Devil of Halloween Horror Night… The whole park will be pushed into the world of Chainsaw Man as splashes of blood will appear before you and the insidious breathing of devils are brought to life! Get excited about this radical and unpredictable battle from the original series,” Universal Studios describes the Chainsaw Man takeover.

Currently, the park is slated to kickstart this Chainsaw Man takeover on Friday, September 6. It will run through November 4, so fans have a limited time to tackle the Hollywood Dream makeover. Universal Studios will surely bring some exclusive snacks and merchandise to life as part of this crossover. So if you want to celebrate Halloween with the Chainsaw Devil, Pochita is waiting for you in Japan!

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man? No sweat. You can read up on the series below courses of its official synopsis:

“Denji’s a poor young man who’ll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He’s a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he’s betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji’s become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!”

