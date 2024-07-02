Godzilla Minus One Director Takashi Yamazaki Wants Everyone to See Look Back

Tatsuki Fujimoto might be best known for weaving the story of Denji, aka the Chainsaw Man but it’s far from the only amazing story the creator has formulated in their career. While the Chainsaw Devil is slated to return in a new movie, Denji isn’t the only one coming to the big screen. Fujimoto’s Look Back has already hit theaters as of last month in Japan and while a North American release date has yet to be confirmed, anime fans and creators alike are singing its praises. Most recently, the director of Godzilla Minus One, Takashi Yamazaki, has shared their thoughts.

In his review of Look Back, Yamazaki said the following, “If you are a human being trying to create something, the tornado of emotions that you will surely experience no matter how many ‘what ifs’ you think of, ‘no matter how many ‘what ifs’ you think about, it is alive and well. If anything, it is even more powerful. It was packed with power. It was a proper and unmistakable ‘Look Back’. Kudos to all the cast and crew!” Considering Godzilla Minus One was the first Godzilla movie to win an Academy Award, Takashi certainly has earned his cinema cred for reviews such as this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What is Look Back Anyway?

If you’re unaware of Look Back’s story, here’s how Studio Durian describes the heartfelt tale created by Takashi Yamazaki, “The overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto couldn’t be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together. A poignant story of growing up and moving forward that only Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man, could have crafted.”

While Look Back and Chainsaw Man have been confirmed to hit theaters, there is another Fujimoto project that might be doing the same. Rumors are swirling that Tatsuki’s Goodbye, Eri will be also getting the cinematic treatment, as the story focusing on a creature of the night is quite the tear-jerker as well. As Fujimoto continues to create some of the best manga stories, one-shot and otherwise, Tatsuki’s projects seem destined to hit the anime medium.

Want to see what the future holds for kaiju and Look Back? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the anime world and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Chainsaw Devil.

Via X