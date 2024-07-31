Chainsaw Man’s Creator Deserves a Shot at Captain America

Tatsuki Fujimoto doesn’t have anything to prove to anyone. From Chainsaw Man to Look Back, the artist has secured their spot as one of manga’s top creators. Over the years, fans have seen Fujimoto go from a green newcomer to a leader in their field. The artist shows off their skills each week as Chainsaw Man moves along, but when he is done, netizens wouldn’t mind seeing Fujimoto give Captain America a go.

The whole pitch surfaced on social media recently as Marvel mania hit a fever pitch thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine. As the world geeked over Marvel’s future, fans of Chainsaw Man brought some iconic work by Fujimoto to the conversation. After all, the artist gave their take on Captain America a few years back, and the devilish tribute would make any Marvel fans double take.

As you can see above, the artwork dates back to 2020 as Fujimoto inked his own take on Captain America. The tribute was met with quiet praise back then, but now things are starting to peak. After all, Marvel is looking to breathe fresh air into its IPs, and Fujimoto’s take on Captain America is unlike anything we have seen.

Rather than Steve Rogers, the artist’s take showcases Captain America as if they were a devil. The artwork is stunning and layered with symbolism. Each choice found in Fujimoto’s tribute has meaning from the captain’s rifle to the bloodied star on his chest. There is a nuance here that Captain America fans crave, and given what we’ve seen from Chainsaw Man, Fujimoto would rip a comic run of his own.

Of course, we have seen dark takes on Captain America. From the Zombieverse to the Cancerverse, the Marvel Universe has explored some dark stories with the First Avenger. Of course, there are also characters like U.S. Agent who has made waves with Captain America fans. Over the decades, we have seen the Marvel hero deal with horrific stories, but none compare to the desolation Fujimoto is capable of creating. If Marvel wants to explore a bold new narrative for Captain America, Fujimoto’s tribute pitches a great storyline, and fans are convinced the Chainsaw Man creator could do wonders with the hero.

Just, make sure to include tissues with each comic if this collaboration comes to pass. Fujimoto knows how to make his readers weep.

