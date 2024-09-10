Chainsaw Man: Why Yoru's New Weapons Will Be the Most Powerful We've Seen

Chainsaw Man's anime might still be on "hiatus" but the manga continues to release new chapters weekly. Thanks to recent installments, Denji has not been having a good time as the Chainsaw Devil has lost control in the face of a horrific tragedy. Now that Pochita has once again been unleashed and both allies and enemies alike are trying to stop Denji in his tracks, Asa Mikata might have the best chance of any of them. The current War Devil needed new arms and quick to stand a chance against the Chainsaw Devil and thanks to receiving them, Yoru might be the most powerful devil in existence.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest manga chapter of Chainsaw Man, Chapter 176, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Denji's newfound power is one that has him eliminating some big-time devils, which has an unexpected effect on humanity. In eliminating the likes of the Ear Devil and the Mouth Devil, those body parts were wiped clean from mankind as a whole. Despite this fact, Asa was more than willing to team up with Katana Man and Famine to take down the Chainsaw Devil but to no avail. Both the primordial fear and the katana-wielding devil are brought low, but the War Devil had a hidden trick up her sleeves.

The War Devil Arms Herself

In looking to take down Denji, Asa goes to extreme lengths in calling forth her "children". Since she is the War Devil, both the Gun Devil and the Tank Devil count as her offspring, meaning that she has power over them and is more than willing to use it in fighting against the Chasinaw Devil. The Tank Devil has become her left arm and the Gun Devil is now her right arm, as the War Devil quickly uses her newfound strength to blast away some of Denji's appendages.

Why Is Yoru Now The Strongest?

For those who might not have caught up on the original manga storyline, the Gun Devil was introduced as the "big bad" of Chainsaw Man's opening salvo. Eradicating entire cities, villages, towns, and various other locations around the world, humanity's fear of guns made the devil a force to be reckoned with. A gun however is still considered a weapon of war, meaning that the War Devil can take hold of it should the need arise.

On top of harvesting the power of the Gun Devil in one arm, she also can now call upon the power of the Tank Devil in the other. Asa has effectively fused with two of the world's strongest devils and considering there are sure to be other war-based devils out there, there's a strong possibility that this isn't even Asa's final form. Considering she was able to do some serious damage to Denji with a single strike, things might be in the War Devil's favor.

When Will Asa Arrive in The Anime?

Unfortunately Chainsaw Man fans, you might be waiting for quite some time to see Asa make her first appearance. There are still quite a few chapters to adapt to the small screen and based on what still needs to be drawn by Studio MAPPA, anime fans might be waiting years to see the War Devil hitting her stride in animation.

