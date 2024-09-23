Chainsaw Man: Everything We Know About the Reze Arc Movie

The Chainsaw Man anime is currently in production on its first feature film, and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is steadily coming together. Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga was already a hit for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but reached entirely new levels thanks to the success of its official anime adaptation. Premiering in 2022, the first season adapting Fujimoto's original manga series was such a hit that it was no surprise to find out that there were already plans in place to continue the anime in some form. But what was a surprise was finding out that it would be continuing with a new movie.

Chainsaw Man's TV anime wrapped with 12 episodes under its belt as it ended with the final moments of the Katana Man arc from Fujimoto's manga. With so much left from the series still left to be animated, fans were delighted to find out that Chainsaw Man would be taking on the Bomb Girl arc that followed. But rather than this new arc being adapted into a new wave of episodes as part of a full second season of the TV anime, the upcoming Reze arc will be the focus of the first feature film, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc.

(Photo: Poster for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc - MAPPA)

What Is Chainsaw Man's New Movie About?

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will be adapting the Bomb Girl arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto's original Chainsaw Man manga. This runs from Chapters 39 through 52 of the first part of the series, and follows Denji as he meets a mysterious young girl named Reze. Voiced by Reina Ueda in the final episode of the first season (during the final scene that briefly shows Reze as a tease for what's to come in the future), she will be returning to reprise the role in the new feature film that will be showcasing much more of her in a surprising new light.

This arc sees Denji getting into a surprising new romance with Reze, and it leads to an explosive result as the romance ends in pretty much the same way every one of Denji's connections with women have ended. Denji ends up in a much bigger mess than he ever would have anticipated, and the Bomb Girl's full reveal from that point on makes for a different kind of antagonist fist for a new feature film. It's likely why it's an arc tackled in such a cinematic way compared to the events of the first season.

Is There a Release Date for the Chainsaw Man Movie?

Unfortunately, there has yet to be a release window or date set for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc as of the time of this publication. There are still many questions lingering about its production as well with very little confirmed since it was first announced to be in the works back in 2023. The staff and voice cast from the TV anime are expected to return for the new feature film, but outside of being produced by studio MAPPA, the staff behind it all has yet to be fully confirmed. If you wanted to get ready for the new movie, it's the best time to catch up with Chainsaw Man now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll.

You can also read ahead in the manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. But series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto also recommended that fans actually also check out the feature film, Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade, ahead of the new film as well as they share some similarities, "The motif behind Denji and Reze, who are both expendable and being used by others, is based on the main characters of the animated movie Jin-Roh. I think there are a lot of imperfections in their composition, so I recommend you check out Jin-Roh as well."

The film is centered on a tragic romance in an alternate future imagining what would happened if the Nazis won World War II, and while the Bomb Girl arc doesn't really get to that level, it's certainly an interesting perspective to take into the next movie. If you really want to be ready for the Reze Arc movie, maybe take Fujimoto's advice and see it as well to get a much fuller idea of what Denji's in for this time.