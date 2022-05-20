Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Includes Surprise Rick and Morty, The Simpsons Nods

✖

Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers has surprised fans with many fun nods and cameos from adult animated series favorites like Rick and Morty, The Simpsons and more! Fans might have noticed an increase of major crossovers and multiverse spanning adventures in recent years, but it's been especially fun for animated projects as these worlds can collide without many issues outside of particular licenses. Rick and Morty itself has already made feature film cameos in projects like Space Jam: A New Legacy, but now the famous duo and one of the most famous animated families of all time, The Simpsons, have made a surprising appearance in the new film.

While many of the cameos from projects like South Park got full character recreations, it's a bit different for Rick and Morty and The Simpsons as their designs were used as the base for "bootleg" cartoons that served as the main overall crime investigated during Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers. Outside of a brief Pickle Rick costume this is it for Rick and Morty, but The Simpsons' cameo goes a bit further with a full "fake" production of it seen in progress. Check them out below as spotted by fans:

Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers is now streaming on Disney+, and if you're curious about what to expect, here's an excerpt from ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgley's review (which you can find in full here), "When it comes to nostalgia, films and TV shows usually go one of two ways: they're either designed just to make fans of the original material feel good, or they're intent on making a statement about the culture that created this reboot craze in the first place. Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is the unique movie that has its cheese and eats it, too, excelling in both regards to deliver a satirical thriller that's every bit sweet as it is scathing. This is the rare case where nostalgia can truly be a beautiful thing."

As for Rick and Morty, the first five seasons are now streaming on HBO Max and Hulu with a sixth season and anime spin-off series now in the works. The Simpsons is now streaming with Disney+ and Hulu with Season 34 of the series scheduled for a release this Fall. What do you think? How did you like all of the animated Easter Eggs throughout Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers? Which of the cameos took you most by surprise? What did you think of the movie overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!