Surprising South Park Character Makes Cameo in Rescue Rangers

A surprising South Park character shows up for a surprise cameo in the new Rescue Rangers movie on Disney+! Chip 'n' Dale's latest adventure is set in a Roger Rabbit-style reality in which animated characters (both hand-drawn and CGI) exist in the world alongside humans. The Rescue Rangers get sucked into a case that has them, at one, point, following a mark into a city a bath house – and that's when things get weird. Perfect occasion for a South Park cameo, no?

MILD SPOILERS For Rescue Rangers Follow!

As stated, Chip (John Mulaney) and Dale (Andy Samberg) get sucked into a case investigating an operation by "Sweet Pete," a middl-aged version of Peter Pan. Sweet Pete's operation saw him kidnapping toons, changing their appearance, and shipping them off to overseas markets to appear in bootleg projects; in order to stop him, Chip and Dale try to get the fitness tracker watch Sweet Pete wears, to help track where he's been. The bathhouse provides the best opportunity to get a lead, as Pete finally removes the watch, in order to soak in a bath.

As Chip and Dale sneak around the rafters and pipes of the bath house, tracking Pete, they pass several different rooms where various toon characters are getting in a soak. One of those characters is none other than Randy Marsh, Stan Marsh's father from South Park.

Oh, my God! It's RANDY MARSH from South Park in the Rescue Rangers movie!! #RescueRangers #SouthPark 😱😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/liNxt4OG7f — Nicky J. O'Hagan (@hagan_nicky) May 20, 2022

Over the 25 seasons and multiple specials South Park has run, Randy Marsh has become a leading icon of the franchise. Randy's hijinks and scheming are never really villainous, per se, but he certainly has a penchant for getting into trouble – especially when it comes to the subject of lust. Randy has gotten... randy in some pretty wild ways during South Park, in addition to doing things like starting his own weed business and going full mob boss on the competition to sustain it. That's all to say: Chip n' Dale may be making a slightly randier joke about having South Park's Randy Marsh lounging around a seedy bathhouse in nothing but his towel.

Thirty years after their popular television show ended, chipmunks Chip and Dale live very different lives. When a cast member from the original series mysteriously disappears, the pair must reunite to save their friend.

Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers is now streaming on Disney+.