Viral Japanese Star Chitan Has Been Fired

When it comes to Internet celebrities, there’s a face you’ve surely seen. You may not know Chitan by name, but the otter mascot have become a viral superstar for her outlandish videos and masochistic interests… but those skills haven’t made her hirable.

In fact, Chitan has just been given a pink slip. It turns out the mascot has been fired from her role as an ambassador, and netizens are aghast.

Earlier today, a report went live in Japan sharing Chitan’s plight. Live Door JP confirms the city of Susaki has ended its work with its ambassador after receiving complaints about her online presence.

Chitan, the PR mascot for Susaki City, has been fired after numerous complaints over the otter’s chaotic, nonsensical videos //t.co/joY0lvO1lm pic.twitter.com/m0QgKsCHj7 — Spoon & Tamago (@Johnny_suputama) January 16, 2019

“Following complaints from citizens, the city has decided not to accept future activities as an ambassador,” Live Door revealed.

“Because of the numerous extreme videos posted to social media, the city has decided not to accept Chitan’s ambassador activities,” the report continued.

“In the city, about 100 complaints were received like ‘It is possible for the city’s character to be doing this?’, and the city decided to dismiss the ambassador.”

For those unaware of Chitan, the character has a large following online. In the U.S., audiences were introduced to the mascot through Facebook and Twitter while Asia embraced the “0-year-old fairy baby” by LINE. With millions of followers, Chitan is well-known for posting hilarious video of herself doing odd stunts. From running on a treadmill to doing strange sports, Chitan has brought laughter to fans around the world, but it looks like Susaki is okay to part ways with their former sightseeing ambassador. Now, Chitan has to find a new area to back or make the bold decision to continue her antics without a sponsor.

Can you believe Chitan has been ousted from her office?