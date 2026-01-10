Classic Animated Series Confirms Revival in Surprise Update

Returning to animated worlds has become big business for many streaming services these days, with comebacks like King of the Hill, Futurama, Animaniacs, and more seeing various degrees of success. While some of these revivals are focused on an older subset, the animated world is also more than happy to reinvent some of the classic shows from yesteryear to introduce said characters to a new generation. With shows like Yellowstone reimagining the hilarious cast of Hanna-Barbera cartoons, it appears as though a stealth revival is in the works that will once again focus on the strange residents of the ocean’s depths.

In a surprise announcement, the Snorks are preparing to make a comeback according the official website for the cartoon characters that first hit the screen in 1984. The website, created by Dodo Reanimation Lab B.V. says the following in terms of bringing back the aquatic animated figures, “Following the global success of The Snorks in the 1980s and 1990s, we’re proud to bring The Snorks back to life. With great respect for the nostalgia and recognizability of the original series, we’re creating a refreshed version that perfectly suits today’s children.”

The description continues, “We invite young viewers to dive into Snorkelland:an enchanting underwater world full of humor, adventure, and friendship. At the same time, we connect with modern themes such as teamwork, diversity, and caring for our oceans. In doing so, we combine the best of the past with the relevance of today. The Snorks are returning: brighter, bolder, and more relevant than ever. A new generation of kids will discover their magic, while their parents get to relive the joy and wonder of their own childhoods, all at the same time.” While the site doesn’t confirm a new animated series, it appears as though the franchise is set for a comeback in some form.

The History of the Snorks

As mentioned earlier, the Snorks began and ended in the 1980s, marking an arrival for the ocean dwellers that took place decades prior to the arrival of SpongeBob SquarePants and his undersea cohorts in Bikini Bottom. Garnering four seasons, it’s been quite some time since fans witnessed the underwater adventures of these Hanna-Barbera classics. Unfortunately, for those hoping to revisit these episodes before a potential revival, none of the installments are available to stream on any of the streaming services, including HBO Max. There were, however, DVDs that collected the entirety of the series, so if you want to revisit the Snorks, the best way to do so is via their physical release.

Hanna-Barbera has been in the news quite a bit lately, thanks to one of its creations that didn’t share their stories from the sea. Scooby-Doo is planning to release two new anime series in the future, while a live-action series for Netflix is in the works. While Jellystone, the big HBO Max animated series that brought together countless characters from Hanna-Barbera’s past, has ended, there are still plans for these beloved animated characters.

