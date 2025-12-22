Hulu’s Revival of a Cartoon Network Classic Is Already Back With a New Season Just Months After Its Premiere

The TV reboot and revival era has left no stone unturned, including when it comes to beloved Cartoon Network shows. The past several years have seen countless iconic series brought back to life, from Adventure Time to Regular Show, with even more on the way. Just months after a modern Cartoon Network classic returned to screens after six years, Hulu’s revival just returned with 20 new episodes.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu as of December 22nd. The series serves as a revival and continuation of The Amazing World of Gumball, which became a defining show of Cartoon Network’s 2010s era during its six-season run from 2011 until 2019. Hulu’s revival continues to follow the misadventures of Gumball, a cynical yet good-natured blue anthropomorphic cat, and his silly goldfish companion Darwin, in the fictional town of Elmore. All 20 episodes of the animated sitcom’s second season are now available to stream on Hulu.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Is a Successful Continuation of the Beloved Original

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball has successfully managed to capture the spirit of the original show, bringing all of the creative chaos of the original back with wilder and more logic-defying plots, bigger twists, and a more self-aware tone. The show transports viewers back to the familiar town of Elmore, where just about anything can happen, and delivers just as much heart as it does laughs as it tackles modern issues like artificial intelligence and underfunded schools, making it a great watch for both longtime fans and newcomers.

The series has been a massive hit and even earned a perfect 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes for its first season, which also holds a fresh 76% audience rating. Season 2 hasn’t yet earned a critic or audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but early reviews suggest Gumball is just as strong in its second outing. Tessa Smith wrote for Mama’s Geeky that the new batch of episodes continues “to maintain its core DNA while modernizing itself” and “proves Elmore is just as weird, wonderful, and relevant as it was when the first episode of the first series premiered.” One viewer gave the season 4.5 stars, writing that they “enjoyed it a lot more than season 1.”

Will There Be a The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 3?

Gumball isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Just days ahead of its Season 2 premiere, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball earned an early season renewal, with Hulu greenlighting not one but two more seasons of the show. This guarantees that Seasons 3 and 4 are on the horizon. Details about the upcoming seasons, including plot details and release dates, haven’t yet been announced, but the official announcement teased that Seasons 3 and 4 are “coming soon.”

All 20 episodes of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2 are now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the U.S. The episodes will release for international viewers on Cartoon Network and HBO Max in February.

