Cartoon Network Revival Renewed For Multiple Seasons

With cable television being dwarfed by the streaming world these days, it should come as no surprise that some series that once arrived on Cartoon Network have found new life on other platforms. Adventure Time, for example, has been airing its spin-off series featuring Fionna and Cake on HBO Max. While Max has housed quite a few animated projects from the cable network, there is one major franchise that recently made a comeback to great success on Hulu. Following a successful outing, it would seem that everyone’s favorite Cartoon Network cat is set to have a bright future.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball has been renewed for two additional seasons on Hulu, right before the second season airs on Hulu on December 22nd. The renewal confirmation was made by the series itself, releasing a new poster right in time for the holidays to share the good news. With Gumball and Darwin joining Santa Claus on his sleigh, there are some serious good tidings on the way and you can see that St. Nick’s sack of toys is filled with some familiar faces from the long-running animated series. A release window has yet to be revealed for the Weird World’s big comeback, but this remains good news for animation fans.

Gumball’s Return Celebration

Hulu / Cartoon Network

The current General Manager of Warner Bros Discovery’s International Kids Team, Vanessa Brookman, was more than happy to chime in when it came to Gumball’s big renewal, “The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball has proven completely irresistible to families and fans across the globe, making it the easiest of decisions to say an emphatic yes to this new season. I am thrilled to continue to work with Ben, Sarah, and the hugely talented Gumball team on bringing more Wonderful Weirdness to our Cartoon Network audiences internationally.”

Alongside Brookman, Hanna-Barbera Studios head, Sarah Fell, also added commentary in light of the seasons three and four announcement, “Gumball has been a massive success for the studio and it’s been so gratifying to see fans enthusiastically welcome these characters back to their screens. Ben Bocquelet, Erik Fountain, Matt Layzell, and the incredibly creative team were instrumental to its success, and I’m excited we get to deliver even more wonderful weirdness. Thankfully, this time, fans won’t have to wait seven years.”

The Amazing World of Gumball, the first animated series to introduce us to the blue feline, arrived in 2011 on Cartoon Network and nearly hit two hundred and fifty episodes before ending. Years following its conclusion, Gumball has returned without missing a beat, so it should come as no surprise that even more seasons were ordered by Hulu to further explore the wild world. While the show might not be hitting Cartoon Network in the same way as its predecessor, we might see just as many episodes for The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball when everything is said and done.

