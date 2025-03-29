Classroom of the Elite Sequel Hypes Latest Release With New Trailer: Watch

Play video

Known for its deep psychological battles, strategic mind games, and social hierarchy dynamics, Classroom of the Elite is one of the most talked-about psychological thriller series in the light novel and anime community. Originally written by Shogo Kinugasa and illustrated by Shunsaku Tomose, the series follows the students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School, where survival and success depend on intelligence, manipulation, and adaptability. Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has spent years outmaneuvering classmates, scheming in the shadows, and making 4D chess look like child’s play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But with the release of Classroom of the Elite: Year 3 Volume 1, fans are witnessing a major turning point for the series. And to commemorate the light novel released on March 24th, 2025, the franchise just dropped a brand-new high-resolution trailer to give viewers a taste of Ayanokoji and his classmates’ last year at Advanced Nurturing High School. Uploaded to the official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel, the trailer hits hard with striking visuals and an ominous soundtrack that practically oozes tension, with plenty to get excited about beyond the release of the anime’s upcoming Season 4.

Everything to Know About Classroom of the Elite: Year 3 Volume 1

Classroom of the Elite: Year 3 Volume 1 was officially released on March 24th, 2025. As the thirty-first volume of the light novel series, it continues the gripping narrative from the second year’s intense finale. The story picks up after the second year’s final special exam, where major shifts in class standings occurred. Horikita’s class, now in its third year, managed to earn the title of A-class. Despite this, they must now face their greatest challenge yet—competing against none other than Kiyotaka Ayanokoji himself, who transferred to C-class.

The volume’s synopsis teases the third year’s first special exam, titled the “Comprehensive Academic Ability Exam: All & Small Group Battles.” Horikita’s class knows that if they can’t defeat Ayanokoji, they won’t graduate from A-class. With only one class able to graduate as A-class, the ultimate question remains—who will come out on top?

Whether you’re following the light novel or waiting for the anime adaptation, expect even more intense mind games, shifting alliances, and shocking revelations in Classroom of the Elite: Year 3. For those looking to get their hands on Classroom of the Elite: Year 3’s Volume 1, the light novel is available for trial reading and purchase on the series’ official website.