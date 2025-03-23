Classroom of the Elite Season 4 Drops First Trailer

Play video

Classroom of the Elite is now in the works on Season 4 of the anime, and fans are finally getting a look into this new batch of episodes with the first teaser trailer for the new season. Classroom of the Elite has been in the midst of a massive comeback in the last few years. Although the first season of the TV anime adapting Shogo Kinugasa and Shunsaku Tomose’s original light novel series back in 2017, the anime returned five years later with its long awaited second season. That wasn’t all, however, as the anime then quickly returned for a third season too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 aired early last year, and surprised fans of the franchise even further when it was announced that a fourth season was on the way too. Kicking off Year 2 of Ayanokoji and Horikita’s run in school (with lots of new challenges on the way), Season 4 teases some of the new faces that will be in the mix in the coming season. You can check out the first teaser trailer for the new season of Classroom of the Elite in the video above.

Lerche

What to Know for Classroom of the Elite Season 4

Unfortunately, as of the time of this publication, Classroom of the Elite Season 4 has yet to announce a release date or window. The official title for the new season is Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 because, as the title suggests, the second and third seasons of the anime helped to round out their first year. They were able to scrape by with some final shenanigans, but there are going to be even more tricks and plans in place with the coming season of the series. Which also means now is the best time to catch up with everything that has released so far now streaming with Netflix.

Classroom of the Elite Season 4 will also feature a returning staff and voice cast from the third season. Which means the new episodes will feature Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto returning from the first three seasons to direct the new episodes for Studio Lerche. With the third season facing some delays before its eventual premiere, hopefully things will be better behind the scenes this time around so that when Season 4 hits, it will be able to air all of its episodes without any hiccups getting in the way.