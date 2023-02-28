Climb the Mountains of Madness Shares Pilot Episode: Watch

If you are into all things horror and fantasy, there is a good chance you know H.P. Lovecraft. The writer is responsible for making some of the genres' best stories, and their monsters reign supreme to this day. Lovecraft's works have gone on to inspire countless projects over the years, and now, Naked Peak – Climb the Mountains of Madness is looking to become the next.

As you can see above, the upcoming anime dropped its first release this week on YouTube. Forest Limit LC and THINKR Co. came together to release the anime's pilot for fans, and it is all kinds of gorgeous. The tense series harkens back to Lovecraft's original novella titled At thae Mountains of Madness as well as the popular tabletop RPG born from the story. So if you like either of those things, you will want to give this anime a shot.

If you are not familiar with Climb the Mountains of Madness, the anime was funded in 2022 with help from Campfire. The site helped crowdfund over a million dollars to bring this series to life, and its funding goal ended up being overshot by 1400% overall. Now, fans can see what that money went to thanks to this pilot episode, and we admit we are hooked already.

If you want to know more about this upcoming anime, you can find the full synopsis of Climb the Mountains of Madness below. Currently, a full-length anime feature is being made with its crowdfunded budget. No word has been given on when the movie will go live, but this pilot proves the anime's teams are hard at work.

"A flight to Antarctica mysteriously disappears, and a frantic search for survivors leads to a never-before-seen mountain range – the largest on Earth. The newly dubbed "Mountains of Madness" attract the attention of professional climbers and thrill seekers worldwide, but the challenge of scaling the eighth wonder of the world is only surpassed by the horrors waiting at the top."

