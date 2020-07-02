Clone High Reboot in Development at MTV

✖

MTV's Clone High is getting a reboot, with creative team Chris Miller (The LEGO Movie) and Phil Lord (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as well as Bill Lawrence, all returning. The rebooted Clone High is said to be a "re-imagining" of the original show's concept, which followed a high school whose students were clones of major historical figures, like Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Cleopatra, Gandhi, Joan of Arc, Julius Caesar and others. Clone High didn't last long, as MTV canceled it after just one season, which aired between 2002-2003. You can get the full details available at the moment, via the official announcement from MTV, below:

MTV Studios re-unites with Academy Award® winners Phil Lord and Chris Miller to re-imagine “Clone High” with Emmy®-nominated co-creator Bill Lawrence

Updated version of this satirical adult animation series explores high school and coming of age tension through the eyes of historical figures and U.S. presidents

Emmy-winning Erica Rivinoja will serve as showrunner and will co-write the pilot alongside Lord and Miller

MTV Studios (part of the Entertainment and Youth Group), a unit of ViacomCBS, announced today that Academy Award and Golden Globe®-winning creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller will reimagine the iconic “Clone High” television series with Emmy®-nominated co-creator Bill Lawrence.

Together with MTV and Erica Rivinoja, the trio will reunite to develop and produce new episodes of the animated series, which was widely regarded as a time capsule of the early 2000s with its loving satire and wry parody of emo culture. Rivinoja, who was a writer on the original series will serve as showrunner and will co-write the pilot with Lord and Miller.

Like the original, “Clone High” will follow prominent historical figures who have been cloned and placed back in high school, including Abraham Lincoln, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc, John F. Kennedy and more, as they face the trials and tribulations of normal teenage life.

“We thrilled to reunite with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence to re-imagine this cult classic as we rapidly grow our portfolio of beloved and iconic adult animation series,” said Chris McCarthy, President, ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group.

Lord and Miller began their careers with writing, directing and executive producing “Clone High” alongside Lawrence in 2002. The pair went on to win an Academy Award for “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse” and have originated feature franchises such as “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs“, “21 Jump Street” and “The Lego Movie,” all of which have grossed more than $3.3 billion at the global box office and prove pair’s extraordinary range and ability to deliver on compelling ideas. On the television side the pair were behind the comedy series “The Last Man on Earth”, which was written by and starred Will Forte. The series was nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards, including a nomination for Lord and Miller for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. They are currently behind the animated comedy series “Bless the Harts” which is getting ready to debut its second season on Fox and is from creator Emily Spivey.

Lawrence went on to create the Emmy-winning “Scrubs” and “Cougar Town.”

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.