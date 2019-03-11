‘Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection’ Reveals English Sub Trailer

Code Geass recently returned to celebrate its 10th Anniversary with not only a film trilogy retelling the events of the original series. but a sequel film set after the anime as well.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection will be making its way to the United States and Canada later this Spring, and Funimation has shared an English subtitled trailer for it to celebrate. Check it out in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection is an official sequel film taking place two years after the “Zero Requiem” at the end of the original series. It serves as the series’ official finale, and Funimation will be screening the film in North America in select theaters on May 5 in the original Japanese with English subtitles, and May 7 with an English dub.

Goro Taniguchi returns from the original anime series to direct the film, and many of the series’ original staff have been brought back as well. Ichiro Okuchi will be handling the script for the film, and Takahiro Kimura will be handling the character design. Kenji Teraoka will be serving as mechanical designer, and Seiji Morita will handle editing duties.

The film originally premiered in Japan last January, and went on to sell 500,000 tickets as of March. There is currently no word on which of the voice actors will be returning from the original anime series for the film’s English dub, but the original Japanese cast had all returned. There have yet to be English casting announcements for any of the film’s newly introduced characters either.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion was first created by Sunrise, with character designs provided by manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!