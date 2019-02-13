‘Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection’ Reveals New Trailer

Code Geass is currently in the midst of a huge revival with a brand new sequel film, and now that Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion is in theaters in Japan fans were treated to a new trailer.

The newest trailer for the film reveals the fullest look at the sequel yet. Teasing, as the title suggests, that Lelouch somehow comes back despite the conclusive finish the character had at the end of the original series. Check it out in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Funimation will be screening Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection in North America in select theaters on May 5 in the original Japanese with English subtitles, and May 7 with an English dub. The film takes place two years after the “Zero Requiem” at the end of the original series and serves as the official finale to the series overall.

The opening theme song for the film is titled “In This World” as performed by Leo leiri, and the ending theme, “Revive” is performed by Unione. Ichiro Okuchi will be handling the script for the film, and Takahiro Kimura will be handling the character design. Kenji Teraoka will be serving as mechanical designer, and Seiji Morita will handle editing duties.

New characters and cast additions for the sequel include Keiko Toda as Shamuna, Akio Ohtsuka as Fogunaa, Kenjiro Tsuda as Kujapatto, Ayumo Murase as Shario, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shesutaaru, and Wataru Takagi as Bituru. Though English dub casting for both new and returning characters are still unconfirmed as of this writing.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion was first created by Sunrise, with character designs provided by manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion recently released a new film trilogy celebrating the series’ anniversary. Recapping and reimagining its original 50 episode run, it even featured new scenes not seen in the original series with new voice over recordings from the original cast to back them up. Funimation has confirmed that they have licensed the films for an English release in the future as well.