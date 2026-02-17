Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Confirms a Major Schedule Change After Hiatus

The highly anticipated Season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen makes its debut in January this year as part of the Winter 2026 lineup. The series follows the aftermath of the brutal Shibuya Incident Arc before commencing a deadly battle royale called the Culling Game. Kenjaku, the one behind the Shibuya Incident Arc, is orchestrating the battle royale for his selfish goals. The latest season of the anime is divided into two parts, and the first one is listed for 12 episodes. The series went on a hiatus after releasing Episode 7 and will return with a schedule change. According to the official X handle of the anime, the broadcast timing has been shifted back by 94 minutes, and the change is because of the Olympic broadcast.

Since Crunchyroll only adds the latest episode around an hour after the broadcast, the streaming services will also take a hit due to the unexpected schedule change. The anime, which used to air new episodes at 12:26 A.M. JST, will be changed to 2 A.M. JST. Crunchyroll has yet to share an update on the change in streaming timing. Furthermore, since the anime isn’t releasing a new episode on February 19th, 2026, a special episode featuring the major events from the Shibuya Incident Arc will be broadcast.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Commences The Culling Game Arc

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The latest season features Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs before commencing the Culling Game. The Culling Game is the longest arc in the series, and it sets the stage for the final battle in Shinjuku. The sorcerers have already decided on what they are about to do throughout the battle, and their main priority is still rescuing Satoru Gojo. Meanwhile, there will be several obstacles in their path since Kenjaku has forced over a thousand sorcerers to participate in the deadly game.

Most of these sorcerers are newly awakened after he remotely altered their brains thanks to Mahito’s Idle Transfiguration Technique. Furthermore, the villain also prepared vessels for ancient sorcerers, which is different from how Yuji serves as Sukuna’s vessel, since the protagonist is able to contain the villain within him. The arc is full of plot twists and intense battles, which will keep fans hooked from the beginning to the end. Although the Jujutsu society has collapsed after the Shibuya Incident, all of Gojo’s students will continue fighting to protect what’s important.

They will receive aid from Yuki Tsukumo and Choso, who unexpectedly team up against a common enemy. While the first part is currently ongoing, MAPPA hasn’t shared any updates on Part 2, although it’s expected that it will be released within this year. The anime is only streaming on Crunchyroll in the U.S. since Netflix has already announced that the new season is only available in selected regions of Asia. The anime used to drop new episodes every Thursday at 9:00 AM PT, but it will change after the recent broadcast information.

