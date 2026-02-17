Crunchyroll’s Best Music Series Is Returning With a Special Epilogue

As the largest anime streaming platform in the world, Crunchyroll is home to many incredible shows, both popular and underrated ones. One such show is Given, based on Natsuki Kizu’s famous Boys’ Love manga, which was adapted into one season and three consecutive films to conclude the story. The original manga, which was serialized in Shinshokan’s Cheri+ magazine, was concluded in 2023 and has been fully adapted into an anime, which is currently available on Crunchyroll. Only a year after the manga’s ending, Kizu returns with a special epilogue series of seven chapters following Mafuyu Sato and Ritsuka Uenoyama ten years after they graduated from high school.

According to the official X handle of SuBLime, the largest publisher of yaoi/Boys’ Love manga in North America, the epilogue, Given: 10th Mix, will release its English version on November 10th, 2026. The manga is already available for pre-order on the official website of SuBLime for $12.99. You can also find links to the original manga volumes on the same website. Apart from Given, the publisher also picked up the first volumes of two underrated series, Sunshine in Hades in Puling and Robin in the Veil of Night, by Fumi Tsuyuhisa.

What Happens in Given: 10th Mix?

Image Courtesy of Lerche

The main story concludes after Mafuyu and Ritsuka graduate high school, looking forward to beginning the next chapters in their lives. The two met in high school when Mafuyu was carrying a guitar with a broken string with him. Not knowing how to play the guitar, Ritsuka helps him fix it, and the sound he produced struck Mafuyu’s heartstrings. The story is one about heartbreak and healing, as not just Mafuyu but also several characters deal with their complicated relationships while pursuing their passion for music.

While struggling with the loss of his late boyfriend, Yuki Yoshida, Mafuyu joins Ritsuka’s band, and eventually an unexpected relationship blossoms between the two. After the story ends with Ritsuka finishing Yuki’s song, which was dedicated to Mafuyu, he decides to continue pursuing a musical career. On the other hand, he also helps Mafuyu reignite his passion for music after performing the song in front of him. The epilogue is only seven chapters long and takes place ten years after the couple graduated from high school.

It primarily focuses on the main couple, who have long made their professional debut with their band, Given, along with Akihiko Kaji and Haruki Nakayama. While the two continue to thrive as professional musicians, Ritsuka also supports Hiragi Kashima and Shizusumi Yagi’s band, syh, which was never able to fill the void after Yuki’s death. Throughout the years, Mafuyu and Ritsuka continue to argue with one another as they run away from home, but also make up with each other in no time. Ten years passed by in a blink, but they have changed over the years. Apart from focusing on their personal lives, the epilogue also features their growth and the people around them.

