‘Code Geass’ Launches New Manga

Sunrise has been celebrating the 10th anniversary of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion in a big way with new films, a sequel, and plenty of new and interesting projects.

The latest of which was announced on Kadokawa’s Comic Newtype website; a new Code Geass manga advertised as the “definitive” version of the story.

The series is launching Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Re;, written by Tomofumi Ogasawara with a premise shared with the original anime series. This manga, however, is being called the “definitive” version of the Code Geass manga and is set when Lelouch and Suzuku begin the Zero Requiem Plan.

Launching June 26 in Japan, the announcement visual for the manga teases the upcoming story by featuring the quote, “Look, world. And you should wait. The arrival of the moment of truth.” Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion and its sequel season Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2, the series also launched a trilogy of films which recap and reimagine the 50 episode series featuring new scenes not featured in the original series and new voice over recordings from the original cast.

The first film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Awakening Path, released in Japan on October 21. The second, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Rebellion Path, recently opened in Japan on February 10, and the third film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Imperial Path, released on May 26. Funimation has officially acquired the license for a release in the United States as well.

Fans should definitely keep an eye out for the film given that after this, Code Geass has already confirmed a new trilogy of films, with the project title of Re;surrection, that will take place after the events of the series with Lelouch returning as a main character dealing with the fallout of his Zero Requiem plan.

As part of this anniversary project, the series also received two other spin-offs. The first is a manga titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – Lancelot & Guren and focuses on Suzaku and Kallen and Bisui Takahashi is handling writing duties while Takahiro Kimura will provide the art. This officially released in Japan on December 22. The second spin-off will be a light novel series focusing on six character affected by the events of the story and is titled Code Geass Story Fragment – Piece of the Mosaic.

For those unfamiliar with Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, the series was created by Sunrise, with character designs provided my manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.