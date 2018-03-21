‘Code Geass’ Season 3 Reveals Title

Have you been waiting for more Code Geass? The series may have taken a bow after its second season ended, but the anime isn’t done just yet. A couple years back, fans learned the classic shonen title would return for a third season, and the official title for the release just dropped.

Not long ago, the official Twitter account for Gode Geass confirmed the name of season three for fans. The film will be subtitled as Re;surrection and use some stylized punctuation. Fans learned the project would bear the sub-header awhile back, but the folks behind the new season only revealed its stylized spelling.

According to the anime’s team, the name will act as a follow-up to the subtitles being used for Code Geass‘ compilation films. The movies have been labeled as Initiation, Transgression, and Glorification each. So, fans are eager to see how this new header fits into the theme (via ANN).

According to current reports, Re;surrection will take place a few years after Lelouch sees his ‘Zero Requiem’ plan through. The staff also said Lelouch would return as a lead character in this third series and that it would really be him; He wouldn’t come back via time travel, dimension hopping, or anything else. Fans have been wondering how that will go down since Lelouch seemed to have died at the end of season two.

For those unfamiliar with Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, the series was created by Sunrise, with character designs provided my manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.

Are you ready for the return of Code Geass? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!