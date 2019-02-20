‘Code Geass’ Trilogy is Now Available Digitally

The Code Geass franchise has come back with a vengeance in celebration of its 10th Anniversary as not only is a brand new film now out in Japan ending the series with an official sequel, the series also launched a film trilogy re-telling the events of the original anime.

Funimation announced they licensed the film trilogy for a release in North America, and now fans can see the first wave of that efforts as the trilogy is now available for digital purchase on Amazon Video.

As spotted by Anime News Network, the film trilogy is listed at $12.99 USD for each in Japanese with English subtitles. The listings also reveal the localized titles for each of the films as well. The first film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I -Initiation- (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Awakening Path in Japan), can be found at the link here.

The second film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II -Transgression- (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Rebellion Path in Japan), can be found at the link here. The final film, Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion III -Glorification- (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Imperial Path in Japan), can be found at the link here.

Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion and its sequel season Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2, this film trilogy recaps and reimagines the 50 episode series with new scenes not featured in the original series and new voice over recordings from the original cast. The film trilogy wrapped up its run in Japan in early 2018, and later last year Funimation announced plans to bring the films over.

For fans looking to re-experience the series, it’s a easier way to do so before the new sequel film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection, makes it way to North America later this year.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion was first created by Sunrise, with character designs provided by manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.

