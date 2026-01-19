Cancelled Shonen Jump Series to Return for New Epilogue After Sudden Ending

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has brought another series to a sudden end with its latest chapter, but there’s still hope for its future as it’s going to get to have a special epilogue even after that sudden ending. It’s the start of a new year for Shonen Jump, and that unfortunately means it’s a new year of cancellations for series that are not performing well within the magazine. The latest issue has started off these cancellations the end of Yuki Kawaguchi’s Otr of the Flame, and the series has now ended with less than 35 chapters.

Otr of the Flame has been brought to an end with Shonen Jump with Chapter 34 of the manga, and the series will be releasing the final volume of the manga onto shelves in Japan later this March (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X), but that final volume of the series will also include an “Exclusive Epilogue” that will likely further flesh out on that final chapter. And for fans disappointed in how it all came to an end, this could be the way that Otr of the Flame is able to make things right.

Otr of the Flame to Continue With New Epilogue

Otr of the Flame will be wrapping up its run with Volume 4 of the manga hitting shelves in Japan later this March, but no details have been revealed about what to expect from this new epilogue. It’s certainly something that fans have seen with cancelled series before as creators are able to add some kind of extra flair to their grand finales that had been cut off in the magazine otherwise. And for a series that started out with a plan for an epic journey like this one, Otr of the Flame does deserve some kind of extra attention to its ending.

Otr of the Flame originally began with the promise of an epic journey with the titular Otr as he discovered the power of the Flame Spirit as a way to fight back against an invading icy army. The series promised that we would see a bunch of these elemental spirits gather for a final battle against a much larger threat to come, and fans saw that take place with under 30 chapters of the series. So it had to develop through some of what could have been huge moments at a rather fast pace.

Otr of the Flame Deserved Better

Otr of the Flame had been facing an uphill battlver since it began as fans just didn’t immediately connect with it. Despite having a great art style and a cool power system behind its characters, it really just seemed like from the jump that fans were not going to give it any real chance. It seems like this was also true for the series’ run in Japan, and its sales figures both in and out of Shonen Jump were never able to really impress.

It’s a second major cancellation for creator Yuka Kawaguchi as well. Though this new series was able to last much longer than the first effort, it’s still not looking great for the creator’s future. Kawaguchi will need to go back to the drawing board or potentially even another magazine altogether for a better chance with their next effort. We’ll just have to see how that shakes out.

