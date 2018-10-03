‘Cowboy Bebop’ Announces New Funko Pops

Say what you will about Funko. Like it or not, the brand has become a go-to place for pop culture lovers, and it seems its Pop! collection is about to expand even more with some Cowboy Bebop picks.

Funko has announced it would be bringing two new Pop! figures to its Animation line. So, if you have been waiting to add Ein to your collection, your wait will be over soon. You can pre-order the figures right here with shipping slated for November.

“Celebrate 20 years of Cowboy Bebop by joining the crew of the Bebop and hunting criminals with your crew mates. Edward and Ein make an adorable Pop! and buddy with Edward’s futuristic goggles and bright smile and Ein’s happy dog face,” Funko writes.

“You might not expect to find a Pembroke Welsh Corgi on a spaceship but this data dog and overall good boy is a key member of the crew,” the page continues, nodding to Ed and Ein.

“A Pop! Vicious might not look as friendly, but what can you expect from a member of the Red Dragon Crime syndicate? Besides, it pays to keep your enemies close.”

Right now, Funko says it plans to unleash these Funko figures in mid-October. They don’t appear to be exclusive to any store, so fans will want to nab them as their favorite Pop! retailer once they go live.

Of course, these aren’t the first Pop! collectibles to join the Cowboy Bebop line. In the past, the crew of the Bebop go their own figures. Spike Spiegel, Ed, Faye Valentine, and Jet all got individual figures.

For those unfamiliar with Cowboy Bebop, the series was first created by Sunrise in 1998. It was directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, with scripts written by Keiko Nobumoto, character designer Toshihiro Kawamoto, and songs composed by Yoko Kanno. Set in the year 2071, the series explores many existentialist philosophies as it follows the adventures of Spike Spiegel, and a group of bounty hunter misfits aboard the titular spaceship the Bebop.

The series premiered in Japan back in 1998, and ran for 26 episodes until 1999. It was licensed for an English language released by Bandai Entertainment and Funimation, and was the very first anime series to air on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming block in the United States. It’s often credited by fans from the 2000s as a major “gateway” show to the world of anime overall and has gone on to major critical, cult, and commercial success.

