The Internet Approves of Ein’s Casting for Cowboy Bebop

Live-action anime adaptations have drawn mostly ire from fans over the years. While some more recent efforts have proved that a live-action project can sometimes hit its mark, this has yet to alleviate much of the worry fans have with each new announcement. This was especially true for the upcoming Cowboy Bebop live-action series coming to Netflix as it’s preparing to adapt one of the most critically and commercially successful anime of all time. But now that production for the new series has officially kicked off, fans breathed a big sigh of relief seeing the live-action Ein.

After a rumor swirled earlier this year that Ein would be a different breed of dog in the live-action series was debunked by the executive producer, there was still that little itchy feeling that things wouldn’t be “right” for the new series. But that’s not the case anymore!

Now that Ein has been confirmed to be a Corgi in the new live-action Netflix series, fans have quickly taken to Twitter to show their appreciation. There’s a bit more support for the series now after seeing such a cute new cast addition join the already confirmed John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, and Alex Hassell as Vicious.

The Cowboy Bebop live-action series will be a co-production between Netflix and Tomorrow Studios. The series has been confirmed to run for 10 episodes, and Alex Garcia Lopez (Marvel’s Daredevil) will direct the first two episodes. Christopher Yost (Thor: Ragnarok) has been confirmed to write the first episode.

How do you feel about the live-action Ein? Is it making you feel better about the new live-action Cowboy Bebop? Are you feeling worse? No hopes at all from the start? Read on to see what fans are saying about it below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

