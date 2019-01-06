‘Cowboy Bebop’ Gets ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Makeover

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sparked the minds of many artists ever since it first revealed its unique art style, and this has been especially true for anime fans, who have been imagining many other favorites in its style.

One fan gave Cowboy Bebop a Spider-Verse spin, and the results are absolutely stunning. You can find it below.

I shared this Cowboy Bebop fanart almost a year ago after being shocked by the Spider-Verse trailer. I tried to mix animation on 2’s with animation on 1’s in some specific moments as they did with Miles Morales. pic.twitter.com/lGlPKdlT3t — croasan (@croa_san) January 3, 2019

Artist @croa_san on Twitter noted that they were inspired by the original Spider-Verse reveal a year prior and used some of the same techniques from the film to give a fresh take on Cowboy Bebop. The short animation sees series protagonist Spike Spiegel running across various buildings in duress before jumping into the Swordfish II and flying away.

Cowboy Bebop is going to experience a bit of a revival with a 10 episode live-action TV series coming to Netflix, but seeing this makes the thought of a non-animated revival seem a little less enticing. Spider-Verse’s animation techniques changed a lot about how animated films will be received going forward, and @croa_san proves that Cowboy Bebop would be the perfect anime series to receive the same treatment. It would definitely be well received among fans considering first reports from the live-action adaptation already tease major changes for the main characters.

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has cemented itself as the best reviewed Spider-Man film ever. ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian had this to say about the film in our review:

“Overall, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn’t just a fun movie; it’s one of the best Spider-Man movies you’re likely to ever see. Spider-Man 2 from the Sam Raimi days has long been my favorite Spider-Man movie, but I think it’s finally been been moved to second place — though I’m going to have to watch Spider-Verse at least four or five more times to be sure.” You can check out our full review here.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is currently in theaters as of this writing and stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Mahershala Ali as Uncle Aaron, Liev Schreiber as Wilson Fisk, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, Lily Tomlin as Aunt May, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, and Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales.

Cowboy Bebop was an original anime series first produced by Sunrise in 1998. Directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, with scripts written by Keiko Nobumoto, characters designed by Toshihiro Kawamoto, and songs composed by Yoko Kanno, the series explores many existentialist philosophies as it follows the adventures of Spike Spiegel and a group of bounty hunter misfits aboard the titular Bebop spaceship in the year 2071.