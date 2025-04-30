Gundam’s Newest Mobile Suit Goes Viral With Amazing Stop-Motion Post: Watch

Play video

Musician Kenshi Yonezu has shared a stop-motion video featuring the titular Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. The video shows the GQuuuuuuX mobile suit dancing to Yonezu’s “Plazma,” the opening theme for the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime. The stop-motion video is constructed using a plastic model kit of the GQuuuuuuX, with the kit performing impressive dance stunts and movement. The footage was produced by Animist, a creator team specializing in stop-motion. The video has impressed fans with its smooth movements and admirable dance moves. “Plazma” was first teased in the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX compilation movie prologue, -Beginning-, where it quickly became another hit song for Yonezu.

The song was released digitally on January 20th and quickly reached the top of the charts. The success of “Plazma” was soon followed by Yonezu’s “Bow and Arrow,” the opening music for the Medalist. “Bow and Arrow” proved to be another success for Yonezu. Stop-motion videos featuring Gundam model kits (gunpla) are common on social media. Gunpla are affordable and relatively easy to put together and take apart, making them ideal choices for stop-motion. What makes the “Plazma” video admirable is its higher-than-normal production value and how well the gunpla moves to match the music.

Sunrise/Studio Khara

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is the Next Gundam Hit

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX follows on the heels of the popular and successful Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury anime. The latter series pushed the franchise’s sales to new levels, selling more Gunpla toys in the fiscal years of 2022 and 2023. The Witch from Mercury proved popular among casual anime fans, with many discovering the series thanks to its Yuri themes and enduring cast of characters. Gundam GQuuuuuuX continues building The Witch from Mercury’s momentum.

Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- opened at number one at the Japanese box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing films in the franchise. The film was followed by a series, produced and animated by Studio Khara, the same company composed of the same creators as Neon Genesis Evangelion. Khara is one of the most respected animated studios in Japan, earning a dedicated fanbase thanks to its work on the Rebuild of Evangelion film series. Fans hope that the team from Khara Studio can bring elements from Evangelion that made the series a sensation to Gundam. Meanwhile, the studio behind Gundam is working on the next Macross animated series.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX stars high school student Amate Yuzuriha. After stealing a high-tech mobile suit from the Principality of Zeon, known only as the GQuuuuuuX, she enters an underground fighting ring for mechas known as clan battles. Amate, who goes by Machu in clan battles, lives in an alternate timeline of the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime. Rather than the Earth Federation winning the One Year War, Zeon won instead, instilling its authority in space. Gundam GQuuuuuuX focuses on the mystery of the Red Gundam, piloted by a mysterious boy named Shuji, whom Machu is enamored with.