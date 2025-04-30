My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Censors Major Moment in Latest Episode

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been on a tear recently by exploring a side of UA Academy’s world that is rarely seen in this superhero world. Crawler, Knuckleduster, and Pop Step might not be fighting against the machinations of All For One and Shigaraki, but the trio is making a name for themselves in the anime universe’s past. Unfortunately, the latest episode has made a big change from the original manga, cutting down a scene that was seemingly a bit too spicy for the screen. If you watched episode four of the superhero spin-off, you might have a good idea as to what this scene is.

The fourth episode of the anime kicked off with a villainous trio known as the “Three Sutrn und Drang Brothers.” The gliding antagonists find themselves weaving their way through the city streets, groping women and attempting to steal their underwear. In the anime adaptation, the siblings are quickly brought down thanks to Knuckleduster, but in the original manga, they get far more time to explain what they are doing with their perverted tactics. Swiping the underwear and wearing it themselves, Koichi attempts to talk them down, asking why they don’t simply purchase underwear at stores. Shooting down Crawler’s idea, this chat is cut short thanks to Knuckleduster beating them down, ending their reign of terror. You can check out the comparison between the two scenes below.

Vigilantes’ Censorship History

One of the biggest examples of the My Hero Academia spin-off’s censorship was with Pop Step. The superhero/singing idol had her costume tweaked for the anime as the original manga iteration was far more revealing than what anime-only fans would come to know. While the source material is far from an “R-rated” story, it’s interesting to see the ways that Studio Bones has been making some changes for a new audience that might not have read the original story.

Speaking of Studio Bones, the production house has a big year in 2025. On top of focusing on Crawler, Knuckleduster, and Pop Step, the studio will be making a comeback to Deku and his classmates’ fight against the villainous Shigaraki and All For One this fall with the eighth and final season of My Hero Academia. On top of the UA Academy universe, Bones is also working on a new anime arrival this summer in Gachiakuta. Unlike the My Hero Academia stories, Gachiakuta is a far different story that focuses on a garbage-strewn world which could use a few heroes patrolling its streets. As of the writing of this article, Vigilantes has yet to confirm if it will receive a second season, though there is plenty of source material to adapt if Bones wants to move forward.

Want to stay updated on the vigilante activities of Crawler and company? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on My Hero Academia and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.