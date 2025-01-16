Cowboy Bebop Actor Already Near Crowdfunding Goal After L.A. Fire Tragedy

Cowboy Bebop‘s English voice actor, Melissa Fahn, has almost achieved her crowdfunding goal after her home and personal belongings were destroyed in the ongoing California wildfires. Fahn is a renowned voice actor, best known for playing Radical Edward in the English dub of Shinichiro Watanabe’s timeless Cowboy Bebop.

Like many of the tens of thousands who were affected by the fires, Melissa Fahn is crowdfunding for support to help rebuild her life. Her GoFundMe page was set up by her colleague and friend, Paul Wong, and it’s already close to the target.

Melissa Fahn’s GoFundMe Is at 93% After California Wildfires

With a lofty target of $40 thousand, Melissa Fahn’s GoFundMe page is already 93% of the way to completion. Friends, colleagues, and fans of the voice actor have given generously, raising a total (at the time of writing) of $37,289. With just $2,711 dollars to go, Fahn will likely hit the target in the coming days.

In the description of the fundraising page, Paul Wong shared a heartbreaking message about the toll the wildfires have taken on Fahn and her family. It read: “Our longtime Musical Theatre Guild member Melissa Fahn and her family lost their home in the Pacific Palisades Fire yesterday. While there is nothing we can do to bring back what they lost, we’ve set up this GoFundMe page to help them defray some of the costs while they figure out their next steps. Any amount you can spare will help.”

Cowboy Bebop Fans Have Been Incredibly Generous and Supportive

Part of the beauty of a collective fan base is seeing everyone band together to do some good. While some people throw away their money donating to already filthy rich streamers, Cowboy Bebop fans have been insanely generous in helping Melissa Fahn rebuild her life after the fires destroyed her home.

Hundreds have donated between $5 and $20 dollars, giving a little to help the actress get back on her feet. Some were kind enough to donate as much as $50 and $100. And then, a few have taken the word ‘generosity’ to a whole new level. Eight fans have donated a whopping $1,000 each to Melissa Fahn’s page. Meanwhile, others have donated shockingly large sums like $750 and $600.

GoFundMe lets fans write words of support on the page after donating. One fan channeled Melissa Fahn’s beloved Cowboy Bebop character, writing, “Edward is happy to help!! Nice voice to listen to!” Meanwhile, another fan shared a heartwarming message about how Fahn’s many characters have had an impact on their life, writing, “I’ve posted about this and I really hope that Melissa gets the money she needs. She voices many characters that resonate heavily with me and I hope that other people feel the same and give the same support.”

For more information about how you can help survivors of the Los Angeles wildfires, check out a list of resources from the City of Los Angeles here.