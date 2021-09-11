Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Team Discusses Ein’s Surprising Role

While the preliminary images revealed for Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop gave us a good look at the likes of the show’s versions of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine, it also took the opportunity to focus on one of the strangest members in Ein, aka the ship’s resident hyper-intelligent corgi. With Ein remaining a fan-favorite character in Cowboy Bebop’s anime series, the showrunner of Netflix’s adaptation went into detail about Ein’s character and how the adorable dog will play a role in the first season.

If you’re unfamiliar with the adorable member of the Bebop, Ein, he made his first appearance in the second episode of Cowboy Bebop’s episode titled “Stray Dog Strut”. In it, Spike and Jet had to combat an enemy bounty hunter who was holding onto the “data dog,” who had become intelligent thanks in part to some mysterious experiments that were wrought upon him. While Spike and Get were able to come into contact with Ein, they did not hand him over but instead welcomed him on the ship, surprisingly making him the third member of the Bebop before Faye or Ed were even introduced to the series.

Polygon had the opportunity to sit down with showrunner Andre Nemec, with the creator taking the opportunity to confirm that of course, Ein will be a part of the show and how the creative team behind the series is hoping to explore the corgi that becomes best friends with the idiosyncratic Ed:

“Ein is definitely in our show and is definitely part of the team. As always, there was something to talk about with each one of [the characters]. What is the real soul of this character? We did that work for Ein as well.”

Ein’s live-action version is actually played by two different corgis, with the showrunner also hinting at the idea that they will be making some changes to the data dog’s character when the adaptation lands this November. While we have yet to see any version of Ed appear in the preliminary images for the adaptation, the inclusion of Ein means that Ed can’t be too far behind.

