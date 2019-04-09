‘Cowboy Bebop’ Anime Star Comments On Netflix’s Live-Action Cast

When it comes to Cowboy Bebop, the anime has gained an all-star reputation with fans. Over the years, the series has become one of anime’s most critically praised projects, and it is about to get a new lease on life. Netflix is making headway on their adaptation of the series, and one anime star is weighing in on the series.

Not long ago, reports went live about Netflix and its plans for Cowboy Bebop. It seems the lead cast for the adaptation has been selected as John Cho will play Spike Spiegel. And, for anime fans, they should know the pick has the approval of Spike’s English voice actor.

Taking to Twitter, Steve Blum reassured fans he is plenty happy with the pick.

For all the haters regarding the new @netflix #CowboyBebop series: Chill, guys! John Cho is awesome! Give it a chance. Flow like water people! #WhateverHappensHappens — Steve Blum (@blumspew) April 4, 2019

“For all the haters regarding the new @netflix #CowboyBebop series: Chill, guys! John Cho is awesome! Give it a chance. Flow like water people,” the actor wrote.

Of course, fans were quick to beg Blum for a cameo, but it is Netflix they should be hitting up. When it comes down to particulars, the streaming service will be in charge of such easter eggs, but fans are hoping for the best.

So far, there are few details out about Cowboy Bebop‘s run at Netflix, but fans know a good bit about its cast. Aside from Cho, Mustafa Shakir will star as Jet Black while Daniella Pineda takes care of Faye Valentine. Alex Hassell will play Vicious, and no actor has been cast yet as Edward Wong. With a 10-episode order, Cowboy Bebop will be overseen by Netflix and Tomorrow Studios with original series creator Shinichiro Watanabe serving as consultant.

So, do you think Netflix can do this series justice? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Cowboy Bebop was first produced by Sunrise in 1998. Directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, with scripts written by Keiko Nobumoto, characters designed by Toshihiro Kawamoto, and songs composed by Yoko Kanno, the series explores many existentialist philosophies as it follows the adventures of Spike Spiegel and a group of bounty hunter misfits aboard the titular spaceship the Bebop in the year 2071.

