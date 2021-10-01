Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Breaks Down New Opening’s Cast of Characters

Netflix will be adapting the legendary anime series Cowboy Bebop into live-action this November, and while John Cho, Danielle Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir were confirmed to be playing the main trio of bounty hunters that ride aboard the Bebop in Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, and Jet Black. With the latest Netflix event, TUDUM, introducing the new opening for the upcoming television series, the live-action adaptation also introduced a number of villains and colorful characters that will be brought into this new take on the world of Cowboy Bebop, showing fans a number of familiar faces from the anime.

On top of the well known trio, Cowboy Bebop will be bringing in a number of characters from Spike’s past, including the villainous Vicious who has quite the complicated back story with the bounty hunter, who will be played by Alex Hassell. Two of Spike’s allies from the past, Julia and Ana, were also a part of the introduction, with the femme fatales being played by Elena Satine and Tamara Tunie respectively. On the more colorful and deadly side of the tracks, actor Rodney Cook will be playing the Teddy Bomber while actor Josh Randall will be playing the terrifying clown, Pierrot Le Fou. With these and many other characters mentioned, it certainly seems as if the live-action series is pulling directly from the anime.

Netflix Geeked shared a breakdown of the new actors that will be a part of the live-action take on Cowboy Bebop, showing that the upcoming streaming service show is set to adapt quite a number of characters in its initial ten episodes that will introduce a new generation to the universe of the Bebop:

https://twitter.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1441835210241363969?s=20

Netflix has released an official description for the upcoming live-action adaptation, which is slated to arrive on November 19th:

“A ragtag crew of bounty hunters chases down the galaxy’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll save the world…for the right price.”

While the series has given us looks at Spike, Faye, Jet, and Ein, one main member of the Bebop remains unseen as fans debate whether the young computer hacker Ed will be a part of the first season.

