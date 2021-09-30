Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Cast Talks Care in Adapting the Anime

Netflix is planning to show us a brand new side of the Bebop this November, with the streaming service unleashing the first season of the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop which will feature ten episodes, as well as characters that look like they were ripped straight out of the Sunrise anime. During the latest Netflix event, TUDUM, stars John Cho, Daniella Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir, who play Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, and Jet Black respectively, interviewed one another while emphasizing the fact that the cast and crew wanted their love of the original series to shine through in their series.

Recently, Cowboy Bebop’s live-action series released its intro, using Yoko Kanno’s original song, “Tank!” to bridge the gap between its world and that of the anime it is based on. The newly released intro to the series not only gave us new looks at Spike, Faye, and Jet, but it also gave us a look at several new characters from the anime that hadn’t been revealed up to this point, including the likes of Pierre Le Fou and the Teddy Bomber. While fans debate whether or not the series will be able to live up to its source material, it’s clear that the actors and creative team are hoping to hit the high standard of Sunrise’s original take.

John Cho said the following when it came to the team’s commitment of making fans happy by sticking to the source material:

“Fan are picking up on our love for the original material. We were always just talking about, ‘Is this Bebop?’ I’m talking about where we put the camera. I’m talking about props. I’m talking about camera movements and the way people stood. Like, ‘Is this Spike, or is this Jet? Is this a Bebop move?’”

Danielle Pineda added more to this quote, explaining that “no decision was made without direct reference to the anime ever.”

Netflix Geeked shared the video from this year’s TUDUM via its Official Twitter Account, which dove into some other interesting aspects of the upcoming series:

"Cool, Lost, Hungry" are all pretty accurate when it comes to describing Spike. we asked the cast of Cowboy Bebop to interview each other about the upcoming series. #Tudum pic.twitter.com/fexhRajt01 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2021

Are you hyped for the return of the Bebop this November? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Cowboy Bebop.