Craig of the Creek Sets Release Date for Its Series Finale

A modern Cartoon Network classic is coming to an end as Craig of the Creek has revealed the release date for its final episode. Originally created by Matt Burnett and Ben Levin, Craig of the Creek first made its debut with Cartoon Network back in 2017. The series quickly took off with animation fans both old and young alike as the new series was packed to the brim with imagination. Craig of the Creek introduced fans to an entire creek filled with characters, and expanded that world in some huge ways through its five seasons aired on Cartoon Network in the years since.

But following an announcement a couple of years ago that the animated franchise would be ending its run with Cartoon Network following the release of Season 5 and its debut feature film, Craig Before the Creek, now the final episodes are at hand. With the first half of the final season airing throughout 2024, Craig of the Creek is officially coming to an end with its final episode on Saturday, January 25th at 9:00AM EST, seven years after its debut and eight years since the premiere of its pilot episode.

Craig of the Creek: Where to Watch the Final Episodes

Last year, Craig of the Creek co-creator Ben Levin revealed there were only a few episodes of the series left following The Sleepover Chronicles. But while the co-creator had noted that the episodes would be launching some time later that Fall, it was later confirmed that the final episodes would be premiering in January 2025 instead. The final promo art for the series (which you can check out in the video above), was released to celebrate the start of the airings for the final episodes. There are only four more episodes to go, so fans need to really be ready to check out this grand finale.

There are only four more episodes of Craig of the Creek left before the series can come to an end, and it kicked off with the first of these premieres this morning. It will end in just a few more weeks with the release of its final episode titled “See You Tomorrow At The Creek” on Saturday, January 25th at 9:00AM EST on Cartoon Network. And if you miss the original broadcasts of each episode, they will be streaming with Max the next day if its anything like the first half of Season 5 last year.

What Happens After Craig of the Creek Ends?

Craig of the Creek is coming to an end later this month, and it’s one of the last few modern Cartoon Network originals still airing with the channel. Cartoon Network as a brand has been going through a number of changes with Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2020s, and those changes have impacted its original offerings. Cartoon Network Studios was shuttered and merged into Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network’s official website now redirects to the Max streaming service, and the final originals like Craig of the Creek have had their original episode orders trimmed.

Craig of the Creek’s creative team had to shift Season 5 into a final season of 10 episodes, and now we’ll be seeing this final season come to an end. When it does, there won’t be many purely original Cartoon Network shows airing on the channel anymore. But as the shift to streaming continues, this is far from the only change we’ll see kick in as the years continue. It’s not all doom and gloom, but certainly the end of an era either way.