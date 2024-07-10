Craig of the Creek Only Has A Few Episodes Left, Says Co-Creator

Craig of the Creek only has a few more episodes left to air before it all ends according to one of the creators behind it all! Craig of the Creek has been through some big changes in the last few years as following the announcement of a full fifth season of the TV series and a new movie, the fifth season ended up getting cut to a few episodes shorter than originally ordered. With the release of the movie, Craig Before the Creek, and the first half of Season 5 last year, it’s now time for the final episodes to air.

Craig of the Creek returned earlier this Spring with the first half of the final episodes of the season. This special event, The Sleepover Chronicles, kicked off a special story where Craig has been spending the night with many of the other kids in the creek. But with the final episode of this special airing, Craig of the Creek co-creator Ben Levin revealed to fans on social media that there are actually only four more episodes of the series left before it ends. So fans will want to mark their calendars for later this Fall.

When Will Craig of the Creek End?

As shared by Craig of the Creek co-creator Ben Levin on Instagram after the Sleepover Chronicles, “…there are only FOUR episodes left of Craig of the Creek. They’ll be airing 9/7-9/28. I’ll be posting more up until then, but all I say now is that we’ve got some really special final episodes to say farewell to the show.” So for fans hoping to see the show stick around for much longer, there are only four episodes left that will begin airing on September 7th. It’s time to get ready for the end.

If you wanted to catch up with everything before it all ends, you can find Craig of the Creek, Jessica’s Big Little World spin-off series, and the Craig Before the Creek movie now all streaming with Max. The movie is teased as such, “Before he was Craig of the Creek, he was just Craig – a new kid in a new town. All Craig wants is to go back to his old friends at his old home. But when he learns that the nearby creek is hiding a lost treasure that could make his wish come true, Craig sets off on a journey to find it – navigating the perilous suburban wilderness, forging new friendships, all while being pursued by a fearsome band of pirates who are bent on destroying the Creek itself.”