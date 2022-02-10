Crash Landing on You Stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin Announce Marriage

Crash Landing on You remains one of the most beloved K-dramas of all time, and its stars have gone on to do impressive projects. For its two leads, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have kept part of their lives on the low as they’ve been dating since the show closed. And now, the South Korean actors have announced their marriage to the world.

Earlier today, Bin and Ye-jin released their own statements about their upcoming nuptials. The engaged couple told fans they are planning to get married in 2022, and both stars say they are excited to step into this new phase of life.

‼️ AND SOON IS HERE THIS IS NOT A DRILL SON YEJIN AND HYUN BIN ARE GETTING MARRIED ‼️ pic.twitter.com/OCkJsQ8egm — dango! (@pinkeonjin) February 10, 2022

“I am writing this article to inform my fans who have spared me many times and given me great care and love. This is the first time I have written an article like this. Some of you might have guessed, right? I have made the important decision to get married, and I’m going to carefully step into this second phase of my life,” Bin shared with his fans.

As for Ye-jin, the actress expressed her joy and thanked destiny for bringing Bin into her life. “I found someone to spend the rest of my life with, Yes, it’s him. Boy meets girl, they recognize each other in the crowd, and promise to build a future together. I could never imagine!”

Clearly, the two stars are excited, and their marriage brings a new level of realism to Crash Landing on You. The 2019 drama saw Bin and Ye-jin come together as the former plays a North Korea soldier who discovers Ye-Jin’s heiress after an accident brings her across the DMZ. The leads end up falling in love, and they did so in real life. So of course, it seems life is imitating art in this special case.

We send our congrats to the lucky couple! Do you hope to see these two co-stars in any more dramas? Let us know what you think down in the comments below!