Crunchyroll Adds More ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ and ‘Black Butler’

Crunchyroll and Funimation’s licensing deal has been a big gift to anime fans, and now more of Funimation’s series are being added to Crunchyroll‘s popular streaming service.

Many more notable series are heading to the service like Yu Yu Hakusho, Black Butler, and more!

Yu Yu Hakusho episodes 29-56, which covers a huge swath of the series’ “Dark Tournament” arc, one of the series’ most popular stories. The series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi and follows the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.

Season two of Black Butler is also now available which follows two new main characters, Earl Alois Trancy and his butler Claude Faustus. The series was originally created by Yana Toboso and follows Ciel Phantomhive, a 13 year old member of his family, which has been dubbed the “Queen’s Guarddog.” Seeking revenge for the torture and death of his parents in the London underworld, he’s accompanied by his butler Sebastian Michaelis, who is a demon who will eat Ciel’s soul once their deal is complete.

The streaming service also now has the rights to UFO Ultramaiden Valkyrie, a series based on Kaishaku’s UFO Princess Valkyrie follows Kazuto, who decides to run his parent’s bathhouse in world where aliens are common. When an alien princess wrecks his bathhouse and accidentally kills him, she saves Kazuto’s life with a kiss. Giving up her life, she’s trapped in the body of an 8 year old girl. Then when Kazuto and Valkyrie kiss, she returns to her adult form and fights other outside threats.

Finally, Crunchyroll now has the rights to Excel Saga. Originally created by Rikdo Koshi, the series follows the agency Across, which is trying to conquer the city of Fukuoka in order to eventually conquer the world. The titular Excel is an outspoken member of this agency and is caught in fights with the seemingly shadow government organization. It’s a series known for lambasting the anime industry and often includes goofy violence, fan service, and other pardodical material.

