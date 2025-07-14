Gachiakuta Has Disappointing News for Fans Ahead of Next Episode

Kei Urana’s Gachiakuta has officially made its debut as part of the heating up Summer 2025 anime schedule, but has have gotten some disappointing news ahead of the anime’s next big episode. This Summer has been especially packed as a new wave of anime makes their respective debuts over the course of the month, and there have been some big time franchises that are going to be competing for your attention. While this season is largely dominated by franchises coming back for new episodes, there are plenty of brand new adaptations that are getting their anime due at the height of fan anticipation.

Gachiakuta has released the new anime’s first two episodes through the month thus far as its premiere has been touted as one of the coolest new releases of the Summer 2025 anime season thus far. But while it’s gotten off to a very notable start with fans, unfortunately that momentum is going to be stalled a bit as the anime has announced on its official website that there’s actually going to be a delay ahead of Episode 3. Fans are going to have to wait an extra week to check it out in full thanks to a schedule bump.

The official website for Gachiakuta’s anime has unfortunately announced that Episode 3 of the series has been delayed a week due to election coverage in Japan. So rather than premiering on July 20th as fans had initially hoped, Gachiakuta Episode 3 is now going to premiere on July 27th instead. Thankfully the delay isn’t too big to be that much of an issue, but it’s certainly going to derail this new anime right as it was taking off with fans. The first two episodes have certainly made their impression so far, so any bump in the road could be a make or break situation for the series.

Gachiakuta has previously confirmed that the debut season of the anime will be running for two consecutive cours of episodes. Its official episode count has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, but the anime will be airing through both the Summer and Fall 2025 anime schedules. This likely means a 25-26 episode run, and that’s very good number for the fans who have been waiting to see this anime in motion since the original manga debuted years ago. But this delay is still likely going to sting given the anime’s current momentum.

How to Catch Up With Gachiakuta

If you wanted to catch up with the first two episodes of Gachiakuta in the meantime, you can now find the anime exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll as it airs its new episodes through the rest of the year. An English dub release for the series is also now in the works, and will be releasing at a later date. Fumihiko Suganama is directing the new Gachiakuta anime for studio Bones with Hiroshi Seko handling the scripts for the series, Satoshi Ishino handling character designs and serving as chief animation director, and Taku Iwasaki composing the music.

Gachiakuta was touted as one of the big premieres leading into the Summer 2025 anime schedule due to its original source material (as fans have dubbed it a successor to Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen) and the production studio helping to bring it to life, and the first two episodes have already demonstrated this by introducing fans to a wild and dirty world. But with this delay, fans are going to have been especially patient in order to see what’s coming next.